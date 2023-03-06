Is Alert new tonight on Fox? More season 2 discussion

Is Alert new tonight on Fox? Are we going to see the missing-persons drama deliver more big episodes in the near future?

We know that given the way the season 1 finale concluded, there are going to be people eager to see more as soon as humanly possible. Unfortunately, this is where we pass along the rather unfortunate news that this is not going to happen. Instead, we’re going to be waiting to see whether or not another season happens at all. This is a decision that they will spend the next couple of months trying to figure out, and there are a lot of different components to it.

In the end, we do tend to think that this one could come down to wire. What Alert has going for it is that this is subject matter that has a long history of performing well on network TV; just look at what we saw in the past with Without a Trace! Meanwhile, Scott Caan in particular has a longstanding history of success thanks to Hawaii Five-0, and executive producer John Eisendrath also has a TV resume of his own thanks to The Blacklist. Fox just has to figure out its needs, and it could very well be tied to some of the other shows that it has currently on the schedule. Take, for example, Fantasy Island and The Resident.

Expect a firm decision on season 2 here by the time we get around to May, given that this is when the schedule for the 2023-24 season will need to be finalized. If the show does come back, we would say to prepare for another 10-episode batch or, if you are lucky, 13. Fox doesn’t seem to be doing huge orders for a lot of their newer shows these days.

