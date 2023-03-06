The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Who will be next Bachelorette?

As we get ourselves prepared of The Bachelor episode 7 tonight on ABC, let’s just ask the all-important question: Who will be the next Bachelorette?

If you think that the producers and/or the network have not already circled some names, you’re mistaken. We tend to think that at this point, they not only know who they would like it to be, but they’ve also probably edited this season accordingly. That is, of course, presuming that the next lead is someone who is a part of this show. There is a lot that goes into this choice, since you want the Bachelorette to be likable, vulnerable, and exciting for both Bachelor Nation veterans and potential new viewers at once.

This is the perfect time to examine this, given that the next lead, with a very few exceptions, tends to make it at least to this point in the season. When looking across the board at Zach Shallcross’ ladies, there are three who really seem to stand out.

Brooklyn – If we had to make an educated guess, it’s that she is the person producers want. She’s not afraid to speak her mind, she has gotten a good bit of screen time, and she’s got a super-unique background in barrel racing. Think of her season as The Bachelorette meets Yellowstone. This franchise loves to capitalize on trends!

Charity – She’s incredibly kind, likable, and someone who it will be easy to root for the moment she gets the lead. We think she’s the most relatable contestant for a lot of viewers out there, and that could go a long way.

Gabi – She’s the funniest person left on the season — that mattered with Gabby Windey, and it could very-much matter here. Personality is important if you are meant to carry a season; remember that Katie Thurston was also so known for her sense of humor that she now does stand-up comedy.

If it’s not one of these three, don’t be shocked if production looks at past seasons.

Related – Get a sneak preview now for tonight’s episode

Who from Zach’s season of The Bachelor do you think could be the next Bachelorette?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other good news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







