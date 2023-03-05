The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Any concerns for Gabi, Zach?

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Bachelor episode 7, and there is one thing worth remembering — this is the final episode before fantasy suites! By virtue of that, you have to be prepared for things to be even more emotional than they have been all season.

Every single person left is concerned, at least on some level, that they may get cut before their families can meet Zach and that’s heartbreaking to them. That especially seems to be the case for Gabi, who wonders if she is simply too much for him. She says in a confessional (see a sneak peek at E! News) that she always has a lot going on in her head and by virtue of that, she does fear that she will end up getting in her own way.

Personally, we don’t think of Gabi’s quirkiness as a weakness at all; instead, it’s a strength. There are so many people we’ve seen on the show over the years who tend to get lost in a sea of sameness; anytime that someone can stand out in any way should be thankful.

While we wouldn’t say that Gabi is the #1 favorite to get the final rose as of right now (it feels like Kaity is in pole position), we do think she’s a near-lock to get to the hometown dates. Who is more of a sure thing at this point beyond who we’ve already mentioned? You can probably include Charity as a contender, but beyond that, we’re not sure that there is a solid #4. Kat could have been it, but we wonder if some of the recent drama derails that to a certain extent.

In the end, the most important thing that Gabi can do is just live in the moment and try to be natural; it can be hard to do that at times, but easily that is the key to success with a show like this.

Is there anything that you are excited about at the moment when it comes to The Bachelor episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







