Is Oliver Stark leaving 9-1-1? Is Buck dead, season 6?

Is Oliver Stark leaving 9-1-1? At a certain point, we understand if you are worried about Buck’s future…

Even heading into tonight’s new episode all about a lightning storm, there is some evidence out there that the character of Evan Buckley is going to be in some less-than-fantastic shape. As a matter of fact, the details for season 6 episode 11 strongly suggest that his life will be in jeopardy heading into it. This is a show that really loves to make you worried about some of your favorite characters, so it is hardly a shock that they are going to be doing that all over again here.

The first thing that we really should say here is rather simple: At the time of this writing, there is no direct evidence that Stark is departing the show after being a part of it for so many years. Yet, anything can still happen. We are at a point in the show’s run where we do tend to see some cast members flutter in and out, and being a part of the 118 is a very dangerous job. Every single time you go out into the field, there is a chance that you will not come back after the fact. Every character has to be prepared for that to some degree.

Buck does bring so much to the table here, whether it be his heart, his sense of humor, or his evolution over the past several years. It would be a huge blow to 9-1-1 if they were to lose a character this important to the story and the fans.

Refresh the page, as we’ll have more throughout the night…

Related – Check out some more information about the next new episode

Are you worried that Oliver Stark could be leaving 9-1-1, or that the character of Buck could die?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some further updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







