Is All American: Homecoming new tonight on The CW? Coco Gauff!

Is All American: Homecoming new tonight on The CW? If you do find yourselves curious about that and/or eager for more news, we’re happy to help!

So where should we start off this piece? Well, a good thing to do is make it clear where things currently stand: There is no installment in a matter of hours. This is the second in a two-week hiatus for the show, which is designed to keep the series on the air until later in the spring. The plan is for it to come back next week with a story that will feature some big events with major consequences. Beyond that, we’re also going to have a big guest star come March 20!

To get some more details all about the next two episodes of All American: Homecoming, we suggest that you check out the synopses below…

Season 2 episode 13, “Lose to Win” – STRENGTH – As Simone (Geffri Maya) and the Bringston tennis team travel to their tournament, prepared to dominate, an unexpected encounter puts them in danger. Simone, being a leader for her team, provides strength in a time of serious trouble. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) ponders his next move in one area of his life, while dealing with a new baseball rival that ends up proving useful. Meanwhile, Nathaniel (Rhoyle Ivy King) is presented with a challenge that she is unsure if she should accept, and Keisha (Netta Walker) works vigorously to appease her professor, which is met with grim consequences. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Charia Rose (#213). Original airdate 3/13/2023.

Season 2 episode 14, “Stand Up for Something” – UNITY; COCO GAUFF GUEST STARS – Simone (Geffri Maya) and the Bringston tennis team work together to make the biggest decision of their season. Meanwhile, the Lions face off against their biggest rival for the conference championship as Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) realizes he has competition for Simone’s heart. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) goes to JR (Sylvester Powell) with a serious situation, leaving JR with the weight of the world on his shoulders. And Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) needs to choose between an important interview or standing by her friends. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Hollie Overton (#214). Original airdate 3/20/2023.

The presence of Gauff to us is one of the most exciting things about these two episodes. After all, getting a big-time young tennis star on this show is a significant boost to the series’ credibility, and we are excited to see how that shapes some of the main characters’ journeys the rest of the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

