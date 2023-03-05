Snowfall season 6: When will the series finale air?

We recognize that a ton of people out there have to be pretty emotional about Snowfall season 6 being the final season. How can you not? The first three episodes this season have been nothing short of outstanding, and we know that there is some powerful stuff coming down the road here.

Of course, there is no changing what is already in motion and with that, we have to discuss when this big series finale is going to air. If nothing else, this is when you’ll know to have your tissues on standby.

Let’s go ahead and assume for a moment that you are going to get a new episode of the show every week, which seems at this point to be a pretty fair assumption. This is what we’ve seen in the past from the network, after all, following a two-hour premiere! This would mean that the final episode will be set for Wednesday, April 19.

Is there a chance at an extended series finale? It’s far too early to know that for sure, as the folks at the network have yet to reveal anything on that subject. However, we’re reasonably hopeful at present that this is going to be the case. There is, after all, SO much that still needs to be tied up when it comes to Franklin, Teddy, Louie, and all of the other characters that make up the fabric of this world. There is a certain tragedy to this world that feels inescapable, of we’ve felt that way for a good while. Yet, we do at least remain hopeful that at least a character or two could live on to tell the tale, and that there could at least be some measure for hope for this community after so much pain.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

