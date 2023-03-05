The Last of Us season 1 episode 9: The finale … already?

For those of you who are currently unaware, The Last of Us season 1 episode 9 is coming next week … and it is also the finale.

First of all, can we comment on the fact that ten years ago, we’d never seen the finale for any show air directly opposite the Oscars? It’s a weird thing that we’re having to get accustomed to still, but this speaks mostly to the decline in Academy Awards viewership … and also linear TV, as well. Remember that the majority of people who watch the HBO show either DVR it or check it out via HBO Max. The viewership metrics are so much different than what we’ve seen in the past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Now, the other curious question here is why The Last of Us is ending its first season with episode 9, given that most premium-cable series tend to go for 10. This is another change that has come around for American TV in the past few years, as networks have become more interested in allowing the story to dictate the episode count. HBO doesn’t want ten episodes solely for the sake of it, and they would prefer for there to a jam-packed nine episodes that generate discussion every single time. If you remember, this is the same episode count that we got for season 3 of Succession — also, we’ve already seen seasons of another hit show in Euphoria actually do less episodes than this.

As for what you’re going to see in the finale story-wise, let’s just say that we’ll have more discussion on that later tonight. Let’s just hope for an extremely satisfying end to the journey we’ve been on for quite some time here.

Related – Get yourselves even more prepared for the long-term future of The Last of Us, including the second season

What do you think about The Last of Us season 1 episode 9 serving as the finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates down the road. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







