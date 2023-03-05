When Calls the Heart season 10: Expecting episode details

We are grateful to have a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date at Hallmark Channel far in advance. For those who haven’t heard as of yet, the Erin Krakow drama will be back on Sunday, July 30! Yes, that means that we have four-plus months to go, and there are parts of that process that will prove difficult.

So while we think about the latter, let’s pose the following question: When could we get more details about upcoming episodes? Of course, we anticipate that there is going to be a trailer and a few assorted promos that you get a chance to see here and there — but of course, we are eager to also get some more insight on the individual stories themselves! You see a trailer, after all, and it’s hard to know where certain events are going to fall into place.

Luckily, it’s all but guaranteed that some specific When Calls the Heart episode info will be out there before the premiere, and it is really just a matter of when. Personally, we do think that the folks at the network are going to start sharing details come June / early July on at least the first episode or two.

Story-wise, obviously we know that Lucas and Elizabeth getting married will be one of the key stories you end up getting … but we do still have to wonder how we are going to build up to that. Also, could some other relationships blossom in Hope Valley, as well? The great thing about the show moving forward is that there are chances to see a few different and surprising things. There’s also a large-enough cast here that a lot of people are going to have individual chances to shine.

Now, we just gotta be patient over the next few months — and that could prove to be the hard part here.

