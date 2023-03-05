Saturday Night Live skewers Too Hot to Handle; how?

Typically the end of Saturday Night Live is reserved for some of the weirdest sketches of the night, and that included Too Hot to Handle.

Wait, why did the late-night show choose to skewer the Netflix show tonight? That was pretty random, given that it’s been several weeks since the latest season was even on the air. Clearly, though, there are some people on-staff who are fans of the show, as there were a few different lines in here that you would only know if you regularly watch Lana and some of the cast members out on location.

As much as we did appreciate the references to Lana, heavy petting, and some other stables of the Too Hot to Handle brand, the TV show setting was mostly just a vessel to allow host Travis Kelce to get super-weird with Chloe Fineman’s character, an atypical contestant who had no problem breaking the rules. Basically, the two started to do things that made Lana want to drain the prize fund altogether … and be eventually unplugged.

While the sketch overall was fairly short, it was worthy of a few laughs — and this is where we continue to give Kelce credit for going for it tonight. It is important to remember that this is not someone who is necessarily known for comedy and he still brought it for the entirety of the show. He wasn’t perfect, but he was a worthy vessel for the sketches and a guy who seemed to have a great time — what else can you really ask for?

(For those of you who are wondering, there is another season of Too Hot to Handle that has already been ordered at Netflix — though we tend to think we’ll be waiting a good while to see it.)

What did you think about the Too Hot to Handle spoof on Saturday Night Live tonight?

