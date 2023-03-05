Saturday Night Live: Travis Kelce stars in American Girl sketch

We knew entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode that Travis Kelce was a big gamble as the host — so how did he do?

Well, the first sketch of the night was a real barometer of things, and let’s just say that the American Girl sketch was weird … very weird. That was probably the intention. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end played the role of a customer who turned up at the cafe with a couple of his dolls … who he thought were more or less real. He wasn’t there with any kids. He was just there to have a good time … and allow the dolls to flirt with other dolls.

We do think there’s a chance that this sketch will go reasonably viral and for good reason. From the moment Kelce signed up to be host for this weekend’s show, we had a feeling that he wanted to go big and take some creative swings. This is someone who is a self-admitted longtime fan and spent his weekends growing up watching the show with his mom. We don’t know who thought of this idea, but they have to be off somewhere patting themselves on the back.

At first, Kelce did stumble a little bit with the delivery of a couple of lines, not that this should come as that big of a shock. We’re talking about someone who is totally new to this world, so of course there would be a little bit of an adjustment here! In the end, we’re just glad that he managed to get stronger as the sketch went on and really deliver some funny stuff.

We’ll see if this gets topped at any other point during the show, but the Please Don’t Destroy sketch after wasn’t quite on the same level.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to SNL, including our take on the musical guest

What did you think about Travis Kelce and the American Girl sketch during tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







