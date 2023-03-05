Saturday Night Live spoofs Dilbert on Weekend Update

Tonight, Saturday Night Live told plenty of jokes about Dilbert and then also cartoonist Scott Adams — then, they brought out Dilbert himself.

Who imagined that the show was going to come up with something like this? We know that Dilbert the character has been around for a long time and yet, we never expected that we would see a live-action parody of this guy during Weekend Update. Having him interact with Michael Che was intentional, especially when you consider the reason why Adams’ work was reportedly removed from a number of newspapers.

The take on Dilbert was weird, but also well worth a watch just because of all of the different turns that it took. Also, real credit has to be given to the makeup team for coming up with this look in what was a pretty short amount of time. The funny thing is that most of the audience actually seemed to find it terrifying, which we’re sure a lot of the staff were aware of before throwing Michael Longfellow out there. We don’t think that this is a character we are ever going to see on the show again and honestly, that may be for the best.

Honestly, we have a hard time even knowing how they decided to come up with a sketch where Dilbert started becoming self-aware separate from his creator … but hey, it got on the show. Also, the entire thing about devoting so much time to Dilbert is humorous just because the vast majority of younger viewers have no idea who Dilbert even is. We were a longtime reader of Calvin & Hobbes and many other comic institutions, and we barely remember Adams’ cartoon for anything other than the name and then also the main character’s appearance.

