Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: A BMF finale tease?

Odds are, you know at this point that a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date is going to be announced in the near future. Or, at least this is the indication we get based on recent events.

Do we really need to spell this out further? Well, we can go ahead and put it like this. The expectation many out there have is that the Joseph Sikora series is going to be coming back around the time that Power Book II: Ghost ends, and that show is coming back on March 17. This means that we could get more of Tommy Egan’s story in late May or early June.

Is there a chance that the Force premiere date could be revealed right around the time that Ghost comes back? There are reasons to think that, and we have dived a little bit into that in the past.

Yet, we also do think there are a few different reasons to think why Force season 2 could benefit from getting an announcement a little earlier. Take, for example, around the time that the BMF finale airs. Why not go ahead and reveal something more around that time? It would generate a little bit of conversation, and there’s still synergy between the two shows given that 50 Cent is an executive producer on both.

We should actually go ahead and admit one thing more so than any other, though — Starz probably isn’t going to care that much about debuting a Force premiere date alongside one of their shows. While it is fun when it happens, typically they choose to announce this sort of thing with a press release during the week. We’ll probably see something similar here.

Do you think we are going to get a premiere date reveal for Power Book IV: Force season during the BMF finale?

When do you want to see the show back? Share some of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

