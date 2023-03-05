The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: The late spring dream

For those who are not aware at the moment, The Wheel of Time season 2 is going to be coming to Prime Video at some point in the relatively near future. We still think we’re at least a month away, if not more … but there is a chance that we could learn a formal premiere date over the next 30-45 days.

If you missed it, this past week we outlined why June, all of a sudden, may be the window that the aforementioned streaming service is looking at for the show. Why then? Well, the simplest answer we can offer is that this is when they won’t have another A-list show on the air, as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be wrapping up just before then.

If there is one date that we would go ahead and store away to some degree in your head, it is Friday, June 2. Why then? Well, it’s still early enough that the fantasy epic can dominate the month, and there won’t really be that much competition. Also, this would be a great way in order to bridge the gap between Mrs. Maisel and then also Gen V, the long-awaited spin-off of The Boys that has already wrapped filming.

(As so many of you out there currently know, The Wheel of Time has already wrapped filming, and the past several months have been spent with this show in post-production.)

Is it possible that the series could appear before this, and we could actually see both it and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on at the same time? It’s possible and we would be thrilled. Yet, at this point we’re starting to think that late spring, which is technically still early June, would be the ideal situation for this show.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on The Wheel of Time, including our hopes for the month of March

Is there anything that you especially want to see when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2?

Do you have a specific premiere date in mind right now? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







