The Gold season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

What is there to say about The Gold season 1 episode 5 on BBC One next week? There are a few things, but we should start with this: We are close to the end of the road.

The upcoming installment of the drama series, which boasts a fantastic cast led by Hugh Bonneville and Dominic Cooper, is going to be the penultimate one of the season. What happens at the end of the road here is going to carry directly over to the finale, and of course we think there is going to be a lot of action, drama, and a whole lot more.

For the entirety of the season so far, you could consider this story a thrill ride and it’d be pretty darn hard to argue against that. How can you, when you remember that this show is bringing you a heist story that you rarely ever see?

One of the good things about The Gold is that the folks at the network are being very-much kind when it comes to detailing what lies ahead. Take, for example, the extended episode 5 synopsis below. If you are afraid of any potential spoilers, it’s probably best that you look ahead here:

Palmer (Tom Cullen) sets up his timeshare business in Tenerife. When his passport expires, he is warned about his arrest and escapes on a plane to Brazil. However, he is sent back to London where he is arrested by Boyce (Hugh Bonneville).

McAvoy (Adam Nagaitis) dreams up a prison escape plan and sends Meacock (Sophia La Porta) with a message to an associate, but his plan is foiled.

The police find details of a foreign bank account that has been laundering Brink’s-Mat proceeds. Boyce goes to Switzerland and learns who controls the foreign account – Gordon Parry (Sean Harris) and Edwyn Cooper (Dominic Cooper).

Brightwell (Emun Elliott) and Jennings (Charlotte Spencer) discover that Keith Potts (Micah Balfour) was caught at the Liechtenstein border with £700,000 of laundered Brink’s-Mat money and his car was previously registered to Parry.

The police learn that Jackie McAvoy (Lily Knight) and Kathleen Meacock’s houses can be traced back to Parry and Cooper. The police now know who has been laundering the Brink’s-Mat millions. Boyce sets up a meeting with Cooper and Parry, but Parry realises it’s a trap and they run.

Can this series end up sticking the landing? It’s done a great job of checking off a number of different boxes since the start of the story and really, this is one of the final ones that it has to hit. Let’s just hope that it gets there.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Gold season 1 episode 5?

How do you think that the story is going to build into the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







