Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A new way to bridge the gap

As so many people out there are very-much aware at this point, we are facing a LONG wait leading up to Stranger Things 5 premiering on Netflix. It would be fantastic if we were to get some more news sooner rather than later, but it feels unlikely that the streamer is going to be lifting the veil on a lot of things soon.

What’s the reasoning for that? Well, it’s rather simple: The show hasn’t even started filming as of yet! We’re going to be spending the next two and a half months, at least, waiting for things to kick off behind the scenes. Let’s just say that this will be a test of our patience and then some.

So while we DO wait for things to kick off behind the scenes, why not announce something else that could make some people out there excited? It looks as though the streaming service is looking to bridge the gap here by giving us a stage play on London’s West End titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow. This will premiere later this year, and it could be an origin story of sorts for some of the show’s adult characters. The play is based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry (who was the writer for the project), and it could be a fun way to extend the brand. We’re certainly curious if, down the road, a version of this does arrive on Netflix for those who can’t see it live.

In a statement per CNBC, here is what the Duffer Brothers had to say:

“You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of ‘Stranger Things.'”

So does this help bridge the gap?

Given that the final season of the flagship show likely won’t air until late 2024 / early 2025 at the earliest, we do think every little thing helps. That’s especially the case here since we’re probably not even getting a tease for the future of Stranger Things for quite some time.

What are you the most excited to see while we wait to see Stranger Things 5 on Netflix?

Does the idea of this play appeal to you on some level? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







