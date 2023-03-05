Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One? Season 13 hopes

Is Call the Midwife new tonight over on BBC One? If you do find yourselves excited to get into more of the show, it is rather hard to blame you!

Unfortunately, this is where the bummer news comes into play: You are not going to be seeing it for a good while. As a matter of fact, it is going to be well over nine months before Helen George and the rest of the cast grace the small screen again.

Last week’s installment of the hit drama was the final one of season 12, and for now, you can take solace in the knowledge that 1) Trixie and Matthew are married and 2) there is going to be a season 13 coming down the road. You don’t have to worry about any of this! (As a matter of fact, the show has actually been renewed already through season 15, which is very-much thrilling news that suggests that we’ve got nothing to worry about for a good while now.)

At some point before too long, we should at least start to get some more news on season 13 production, which of course awkwardly starts with a Christmas Special that they film right in the middle of the spring. We don’t expect any big changes when it comes to episode count, but things will be moving forward another year and that could mean changes in the lives of some of these characters. Isn’t that a part of the fun? We tend to at least think so!

If we’re lucky, we’ll get a few more specifics on the story ahead in the fall, but we would advise you for now to have a good bit of patience. This is not a show that is going to be altogether eager to rush anything along.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

