Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15 preview: ‘Close to Home’

If you are interested in learning more about Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15, it is absolutely hard to blame you. There is a new episode next week reportedly titled “Close to Home,” but honestly, there isn’t that much information out there about it just yet.

At the time of this writing, CBS has yet to share an official synopsis for this installment, though we understand that it’s easy to make some guesses just based on the title alone. There is a chance that we’re looking at a particularly emotional installment here featuring a lot of the Reagans, and that is also a cause for concern given that this is likely the last one before a basketball-related hiatus that we tend to get around this time every year.

Format-wise, of course we aren’t anticipating too radical a shift. If you have watched the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg drama over the years, then you’re aware that this is a series of interconnected stories with a family dinner segment binding most of them together. That’s still most likely going to be the case.

What does make this season stand out somewhat is that we’ve got a few storylines that at least carry a little bit more weight with them. Think in terms of what is happening when it comes to Jamie’s new job, and then also the efforts by Erin to run for District Attorney. We do hope that the show continues to embrace these new wrinkles as much as they can, as this is what makes this show stand out from anything else out there.

Oh, and of course we’d love some news on a season 14 pretty soon, just to put our mind at ease.

Related – Be sure to get some more news all about the future of Blue Bloods, including the show’s renewal chances

What do you most want to see as we prepare for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15 on CBS next week?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







