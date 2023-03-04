Ted Lasso season 3 premiere: Any more footage ahead?

We don’t think it’s some shocking proclamation to say that the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere is one of the biggest TV events of the month. After all, we say that while also knowing that there are new episodes coming of both Succession and then also Yellowjackets! It really just speaks to the enormous enthusiasm that is out there for the Jason Sudeikis comedy, which has a dedicated audience that will likely be there the moment the first episode drops on March 15.

To date, we’ve seen both a teaser and a trailer for what lies ahead, but what is fairly unique about both is that neither gave away some extreme amount of content about the upcoming story. We suppose the biggest surprise that we saw was a captain’s armband on Sam in the latter, and there could be many reasons for this that are still to be explored.

At the moment, let’s just get into the big question that exists within the minds of many: Is there any other footage that the folks at Apple TV+ will reveal? After all, technically there is not all that much that has been said specifically about the first episode — we don’t even have a synopsis for it yet!

As great as it would be to have some sort of lengthy series of sneak peeks or a detailed plot description, both of these things are unlikely. After all, it is reasonably important right now to remember that technically, the show doesn’t need either of them. The Ted Lasso producers are smart enough right now to realize that their series is largely a self-starter at this point; you could reveal almost nothing else from now until the first episode and people will still watch.

With this being said, we do think that at least something more is going to be shared, even if we are only talking about a minute-long sneak preview. Apple TV+ won’t be stingy about everything, but they do want you to stay excited!

