Snowfall season 6 episode 4: Who’s the real villain?

Next week you are going to have a chance to see Snowfall season 6 episode 4 arrive on FX, and of course there is danger around every corner. This is the consequence of everything that we have seen on the show to date, and we also don’t think it is lost on anyone that this show is, at its core, a story about consequences.

Now, why not have a chat about adversaries for a moment? Who is the true, #1 villain at the heart of this story? It makes sense for it to be Teddy, but there’s no denying that a lot of people are pretty darn angry with Louie at the moment.

In speaking all about the direction of the story, and the idea that Louie is the villain, here is what Isaiah John (who plays Leon) had to say to Variety:

It makes sense but we can’t forget the main villain in this story is Teddy (Carter Hudson). It’s the government who put these drugs in these neighborhoods to destroy them strategically. I feel like we can get our feelings wrapped up in saying Louie is the villain. In our own right, we’re all the villains and would agree we’ve all had our hands in destroying these neighborhoods, selling crack, knowing what it was doing, knowing what it does, and not caring.

Leon is still trying to right his wrongs but I think it makes all the sense in the world that people feel like Louie is the villain because of the demise of Jerome and Franklin’s (Damson Idris) relationship. It makes a lot of sense.

Teddy, at the end of the day, was the facilitator and enabler, and he is the one trying to delude everyone into thinking that there is this grander purpose to his actions. He’s taken the money from Franklin, been a supplier to Louie, and is now orchestrating his family feud. In episode 4, it’s possible that he may realize that he’s in too deep and try to escape … but we don’t think that will be an easy thing for him to do.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

