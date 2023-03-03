NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 17 spoilers: Captain Milius returns

Want to get excited in advance all about NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 17? Well, will the name Captain Milius do the trick?

Out of all the recurring guest stars that we’ve seen on the show since the start a year and a half ago, Enver Gjokaj has to be among the most popular. The character’s chemistry with Jane Tennant is absolutely there, but the challenges are plenty given that they live in different parts of the country and are loyal to the job. Geography seems to be a huge problem in general with several of her prospective love interests; we know that the show has hinted at things with her and Nick Torres, but he’s also thousands of miles away.

So why is Milius back? While we’re sure that he and Vanessa Lachey’s character will spend some time together, this is not a return motivated by romance. Instead, it’s all about a dangerous mission in order to catch a high-value target.

Below, you can see the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 17 synopsis with other details about the future:

“Money Honey” – Captain Milius returns to Hawai’i as the NCIS team works to catch a dangerous high-value U.S. Government target with the help of an informant unlike any they’ve ever encountered. Also, Tennant and Daniel deal with Alex’s acceptance into the Naval Academy, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, March 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This is one of those episodes that will have a lot going on from start to finish, but what else would you want at this point in the season? While we’re not at the point in the season yet where the writers are building directly to the finale, there has to be a certain awareness of it. This is definitely something we are looking to see play out over time.

