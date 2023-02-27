NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 16 return date: ‘Family Ties’

After what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to learn more about NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 16, including when it airs?

Given that we just had a rerun of the crime drama not that long ago, it may seem a little bit cruel to dive into repeats all over again. Unfortunately, that is precisely what we’re going to see, at least for the time being. There is no episode of this show or NCIS proper on March 6, which means that you will be waiting until March 13 to see “Family Ties.” This is a story with another big case, a personal story for Whistler, and a whole lot more. (Rest assured, you’re also going to have a chance to see Lucy in here — she is not leaving the island for another job.)

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Family Ties” – When Navy residents discover their vehicles were burglarized overnight, the NCIS team connects it to a series of peculiar crimes and tracks down an unlikely bandit. Also, Whistler struggles with an uncooperative CI and Alex weighs his college options, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, March 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

One of the things that is great right now is that we’re moving into the next part of the story with the knowledge that the show is coming back for a season 3. There is nothing to worry about there! Instead, we just are able to sit back and really enjoy the rest of the season — and know that a lot of storylines could have resolution eventually. We just may have to wait for some of it. (The finale should be coming around when we get to May.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 16 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







