Daisy Jones & The Six season 1 episode 4 air date, schedule

After today’s big premiere on Prime Video, do you want to learn more about Daisy Jones & The Six season 1 episode 4? It’s hard to blame you! There are a lot more episodes still to come that will be certainly be about music, big personalities, and a heck of a lot of conflict.

For those who are unaware, there was a specific plan for this show from the start. It is based on the best-selling book, and that gives it a pretty established roadmap — and we tend to think it also made it easier for the streaming service to give it a green light. It also helps that it has Riley Keough in the cast, all things considered. (Because this is based on source material, Daisy Jones & The Six is being largely considered a limited series — but since it is technically still a work of fiction, you never know if there could end up being a season 2 / something else down the road.)

The schedule that has been devised by Prime Video is similar to what they tend to do with a lot of first-year shows these days. This week, you are getting the first three episodes at once — a pretty easy way to get hooked on the story, no? Following that, the plan is to get other episodes in weekly bunches until the finale close to the end of the month. (Episodes 4, 5, and 6 have all been scheduled for next week.) This is clearly being established as some sort of event to generate conversation all month long.

It’s obviously a little bit early to tell whether or not this show is going to be the next streaming smash but for now, let’s just say that we remain optimistic. Buzz is charting in the right direction, and it feels like this has most of the elements of a hit streaming show these days.

What do you want to see on Daisy Jones & The Six season 1 episode 4, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates the rest of the way. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







