Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Where is Van in the present?

For most of Yellowjackets season 1, we wondered what was going on with Van in the present. Was the character still alive? Or, did she finally die after managing to avoid it during much of her time in the wilderness.

Well, you more than likely know from the casting of Lauren Ambrose that Van is still out there in the present, though we don’t know all that much about her as of yet. Luckily, all of that is about to change.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson claim that Van is the “healthiest of the unhealthy” when it comes to how she deals with her trauma in the past. Nickerson also compared her to many of the show’s other characters:

“Shauna has taken that experience and repressed it … Natalie has medicated against it. Taissa has done her best to move past it. Misty is sort of strangely unaffected by it, and Lottie has most actively denied it, at least when we first meet her.”

Ultimately, we wonder personally if a big part of Van’s philosophy has a thing or two to do with the fact that she has cheated death so many times already — that may offer her a sense of freedom that nobody else really has. If that is the case, she may very well be chasing that feeling of looseness in the present day, enjoying every day as though it could be her last.

Of course, here is where we remind you that this show is, in fact, a drama and with that, things probably aren’t going to be able to great for all that long. Her past, in some shape or form, could come roaring back…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

