Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, and is Eve in danger?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Given that we are coming off of a hiatus, we understand if you are feeling a little curious about the show’s future.

Of course, it goes without saying that there is a lot of good stuff to look forward to from this world! The challenge, of course, is waiting around to see all of it play out. There will be a new episode on CBS in a matter of hours, and this one is going to be big for many reasons. Take, for starters, one major character in Eve finding herself in a lot of danger. This is going to be where Bode has to really tap into all of his training and take up the mantle of leader, even if this is something he is still figuring out himself. When you are doing rescues like this, you often don’t have a lot of time to think — instead, the only thing that you can really do is act and act fast.

To get a few more updates on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 15 synopsis:

“False Promises” – A massive tree falls during a reforestation assignment, threatening Eve’s life and forcing Bode to step up and lead the rescue efforts, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

For those worried about whether or not there is a hiatus after the fact here, this is where we can share some more good news — you will see some other great stuff shortly! Another episode is slated for March 10, and we suggest to enjoy these while you can. There will inevitably be another break coming up near the end of the month thanks to college basketball, which we have come to expect from CBS at this point.

What do you most want to see as we prepare for Fire Country season 1 episode 15 on CBS?

Share all of your thoughts and expectations below! Also, remember to come back soon for more news, including scoop all about the season 2 future. (Photo: CBS.)

