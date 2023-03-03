Shark Tank: Youth Foria, Eat Your Flowers, Big Mouth, Surf Band Pro

Tonight on Shark Tank, you will have a chance to see Youth Foria, Eat Your Flowers, Big Mouth Toothbrush, and Surf Band Pro. Want to learn more about them?

As we often do in these previews, let’s start by presenting the full synopsis for the episode below — that is, of course, before getting into some of the products being pitched themselves.

First into the Tank is a baker from Los Angeles whose creativity blossoms with her desserts made with a unique ingredient. An entrepreneur from Fairfax Station, Virginia, pitches a convenient solution aimed at those who enjoy staying active yet protected under the sun; while an entrepreneur from San Francisco hopes to revolutionize the beauty industry one blush at a time with her clean and sustainable makeup brand. Last into the Tank is an orthodontist from Brooklyn, New York, whose passion for oral health includes a one-of-a-kind product that targets oral and gum care. In a “Shark Tank” update, mother and son Grace and Manuel Rojas from Houston, along with investors Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner, update us on Foam Party Hats, handmade foam hats and party favors to bring the fun to any event.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary.

Youth Foria – Billed as makeup that you can sleep in, the idea here is to present clean products that are sustainable, cruelty-free, and also good for your skin. It’s a tall order here across the board, but the great thing about makeup is that it can be demonstrated and sold well in an environment like this.

Surf Band Pro – This offers a pretty simple solution to what could be a standard problem for a lot of people who spend time outdoors — wanting to stay safe from the sun, while also not wanting to carry around sunscreen. This is an easy-to-apply way to use sunscreen that you wear on your wrist!

Big Mouth Toothbrush – It’s a great name, and seemingly a great product — a toothbrush with a long battery life, different brushing settings, and a way to fully revolutionize caring for your teeth and gums at home.

Eat Your Flowers – Finally, you’re going to see tonight some innovative baked goods designed and heavily influenced by botanicals. Edible flowers have been a thing for a long time, but we’ve never seen it quite like this.

What do you want to see from Youth Foria, Eat Your Flowers, Big Mouth Toothbrush, and Surf Band Pro on Shark Tank?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







