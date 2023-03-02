The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 premiere date, new details

If you have been waiting to learn more about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 at Prime Video, we are more than happy to help!

Today, the folks over at the streaming service made it abundantly clear that the Rachel Brosnahan series is going to embark on its final chapter come Friday, April 14. The plan at present, per TVLine, is for the first three episodes to air on that day, with weekly installments coming after that leading up to the big series finale in late May. We’ve been building to this point for a long time, and we do think that in theory, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel could have gone on longer. Still, there is something quite nice about a show getting a chance to go out on its own terms and on a high note, rather than it being dragged out forever. This is fairly similar in that way to what we’re seeing with another show right now in Succession.

While it may not be too big of a tease as to what’s coming up, we also have a new season 5 logline that is certainly worth checking out in its own right:

“Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.”

Do we think that this show is going to have an optimistic ending? We still think there’s a good chance of it, or if nothing else, one with optimistic notes. There has been such an aspirational quality to the story over the time for Midge, so why deviate that far from it — even if there are some struggles? We’re just glad at this point that the show is back, largely so that we can really spend some time further exploring these characters and the world as a whole.

Hopefully, over the rest of the month we’ll get to see a full trailer.

