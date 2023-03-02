Walker: Independence season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big finale today on The CW, can you expect a Walker: Independence season 2 renewal down the road? Or, are we at the end of things now? As you would imagine, there are a few different things we could share here!

First things first, though, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way that at the time of this writing, the folks at the aforementioned network have yet to say anything, and they may not for some time. Unlike the flagship show starring Jared Padalecki, the Katherine McNamara prequel did not get anything more than a 13-episode order. This is something that has been true across the board for all of the new shows on the schedule, and it is not exclusively reserved to this one.

The real crummy thing about this, obviously, is that we could be waiting for a couple more months to see what The CW wants to do here. They have new leadership now in Nexstar, and they are supposedly going to prioritize trying to cater their shows to an older audience. In theory, it would make sense for Walker: Independence to fall into that category — aren’t Westerns shows that appeal to viewers young and old? Sure, but they have a lot of internal metrics that they’ll look at, and then also the budget.

We are anticipating a number of cancellations at the end of this season, and that goes along with the massive number that we saw for the 2021-22 season. We say this not to be negative, but rather to give everyone a dose of reality. We don’t want anyone to go into the next month or two thinking that The CW is going to be predictable when it comes to their schedule’s future. After all, that’s not how they have been so far!

