Station 19 season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Carina’s big offer

For those who do not know, you are going to have a chance to see Station 19 season 6 episode 9 arrive on ABC in one week’s time. Want to know more about it?

First and foremost, we should note that “Come As You Are” is the title for this episode, and of course we’re anticipating that there will be a few different twists and turns throughout. There will be a major medical element to the story thanks to what’s going on at the clinic, whereas Carina has a chance to have a pretty important storyline of her own. How will that relate to Maya and everything else that is going on? For the time being, that remains to be seen.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the full Station 19 season 6 episode 9 synopsis — there is a lot coming up in terms of the story:

At the clinic, firefighters take care of a patient with an old burn and a mysterious past. Things become personal for Theo when he returns to the neighborhood that raised him, and Carina bonds with a pregnant patient who presents her with an offer.

It’s a little odd to say this given that we are in the month of March now, but we haven’t even gotten to the halfway point of this season yet! There are a ton of different twists and surprises coming in the weeks ahead and with that, there’s really just one bit of advice we can hand over: Prepare yourselves. There are a few different things ahead you may not be able to see coming.

Also, we should note that at the time of this writing, there is no confirmed season 7 renewal for the drama. We do think that this is coming, but we could be waiting for a little while to see some official news on the subject.

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to Station 19 season 6 episode 9 on ABC next week?

Have any theories for the Carina story?

