Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC, March 2?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? If you do find yourselves very-much excited to see more of the show, you are far from alone!

Unfortunately, we do still recognize that we are a rather long ways away from getting Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast back. There is no new episode on the air tonight, and it does not appear as though there will be one until we get to Thursday, March 23.

So why put us on such a long hiatus right with spring right around the corner? It is for a similar reason to what we have seen in the past: The network trying to set itself up for a reasonably stable run near the end of the season. This franchise is one that always loves to build up momentum entering the finale, and we can’t be altogether shocked that they are doing the same exact thing here. Odds are, the final episode of this season will arrive in May and while there may not be any news as of yet about a potential season 25, we certainly have plenty of reasons to be hopeful at the moment. Just think about everything that this show has given us over the years; NBC wouldn’t just cancel it at the last second.

Hopefully, at least by this time next week we have a better sense of SVU season 24 episode 16 — there’s obviously a formula to how the cases work, but there are still ways in which the writers manage to make each one stand out. What we saw in last week’s Hargitay-directed installment is one of the bigger diversions that we’ve had, and we’re not sure the show will venture far off the beaten path for the next little while … but we’ll go ahead and see just what the future holds.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

