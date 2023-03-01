True Lies season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead after pilot?

Following tonight’s pilot episode on CBS, what can you expect when it comes to True Lies season 1 episode 2? We know there’s a chance to really build on the story of the pilot, and hopefully, try to get some more people on board every single step of the way.

Here is what we can say entering this installment right now — the title is “Public Secrets,” and the synopsis below gives you more sense as to what lies ahead:

“Public Secrets” – Helen gets her first official Omega Sector assignment – going undercover with Harry and the team at an academic conference in Madrid to stop a bioweapon terrorist attack. During the mission, Harry does his best to keep his history with Ximena, a sexy cryptographer they must work with to complete the mission, away from his wife, on the CBS Original series TRUE LIES, Wednesday, March 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+.

Are we going to see this show become anything close to a major success? We do have some big questions about that at the moment, with them being tied to the checkered history of reboots and adaptations that we’ve seen over time. Sometimes, we have a show based on an established property that can last for at least a little while — Lethal Weapon made it three years on Fox. Yet, does anyone remember Training Day when it aired on CBS? What about a version of Minority Report? These are reminders that not all of this stuff is destined to work at the end of the day. The biggest thing the show has going for it is airing alongside a bit hit in Survivor — let’s just see how that helps it when it comes to the premiere ratings.

For now, the plan is to air this season through at least the spring.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to True Lies season 1 episode 2 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







