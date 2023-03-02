Snowfall season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Franklin’s next move

As we get ourselves set up to see Snowfall season 6 episode 4 on FX in one week’s time, you have to wonder what Franklin Saint is going to do from here.

After all, based on a lot of what we’ve seen from this character to date, it feels rather clear that his back is up against the wall. Teddy’s taken his money, he is short on allies, and the last thing that he’s going to do is accept defeat. That is why you can probably expect some pretty crazy outcomes on this story moving forward as he does more or less whatever he can to get a leg up on Teddy — even if that means venturing into some difficult spots.

Want to learn a little bit more all about what you can expect to see right now? Then go ahead and see the latest Snowfall season 6 episode 4 synopsis below:

Franklin is forced back out onto the street while Veronique and Cassandra pursue his stolen money. Leon and Big D clash. Teddy starts hunting his KGB counterpart. Written by Sal Calleros; directed by Alonso Alvarez.

The hardest thing for Leon entering this episode seems relatively simple, at least based on much of what we’ve seen so far. This is a character who is going to have to figure out over time what his best path forward is going to be, and we don’t think that is all that easy. Franklin wants him to pick a side, and we know that he came back to Los Angeles thinking that it would be his best way in order to enact some measure of change. Does he still feel that way at the moment? Let’s just say that we’re relatively curious to find out, as things are not necessarily that clear on the surface.

Where do you think that things are going to go on Snowfall season 6 episode 4, based on what we have seen so far?

