She-Hulk season 2 renewal: Any hope for March?

Is there a chance that we could get some sort of news on She-Hulk season 2 over the course of March? At this point, it feels fair to at the very least, start to dive more into the subject!

First and foremost, we should begin here with noting that ever since the first season ended, the folks at Disney+ have been pretty quiet about the chances of getting more down the road. They have also said that they may be more strategic and patient when it comes to releasing shows down the road. We do think we’re finally starting to see a little bit of comic-book fatigue across the board with the MCU, though that may also be due to the polarizing reception we’ve seen from recent movies.

Ironically, it’s no secret to anyone out there that She-Hulk is as polarizing as any other MCU project we’ve seen as of late. We would argue that there was something fun and refreshing about the tone and the show’s frequent attempts to circumvent superhero cliches. However, it did also go a little overboard with the finale and made things infinitely more ridiculous than they ultimately needed to be. Why was that considered an altogether good idea? That’s not something that is easy to pin down or figure out right now.

Because of the patient approach we’re seeing Marvel and Disney+ take at the moment, we’d argue that at least for now, it is fairly unlikely that we get something more on season 2 over the next month or two. We do think we’re going to see more Jen Walters / She-Hulk the character down the road, but whether it comes in a separate piece or a larger movie / show remains to be seen. We’re just starting to get a better sense of what the larger story arc for the company is going to be with Kang, and we are building towards some team-ups in the relatively near future.

