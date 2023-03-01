Ahsoka season 1 premiere date: Any news on the horizon?

Given that today does mark the season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+, what better time than the present to talk Ahsoka? This spin-off is one of the most exciting series set to come later this year, and the big struggle is going to be waiting for a premiere date.

So are we on the cusp of getting something more in the near future? Is there anything to hope for in the foreseeable future?

Based on the way in which we are seeing things right now, we tend to think there’s at least a chance we could be getting something on the Rosario Dawson series during the spring, but it is probably not coming right away. Instead, the more likely scenario here is that we’re going to be hearing something more about it when we get to the end of the Pedro Pascal series’ latest batch of episodes. Given that season 2 was used in some ways to set up The Book of Boba Fett, we could see something fairly similar here where we get either a tease or a premiere date at that point.

Per at least some of the information we’ve seen so far, the fairest thing we would assume is that there’s at least a chance that we will see new episodes this fall. Given that we are not going to get another season of Andor until we get around to mid-to-late 2024, that timeslot in the second part of the year is open … and we are certainly excited to see something more explored there.

Now, let’s just hope that Ahsoka Tano’s journey lives up to everyone who loved her appearance in The Mandalorian, and then also all the animated stuff before that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

