The Mandalorian season 3 premiere: A Book of Boba Fett problem

We’re coming off the season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian and as entertaining as it was, there was still a huge flaw.

In particular, we’re talking here all about everything that transpired at the end of The Book of Boba Fett, and how that show on Disney+ almost became a half-season of the Pedro Pascal show in its own right. Those episodes told the story of how Grogu and Din Djarin were reunited, and that really set the stage for their partnership to be back in action straight away in the premiere.

Of course, we think everyone is happy to see this dynamic duo back together, but was there a real mistake from a marketing standpoint? We imagine that there could be some casual viewers out there slightly confused by how Mando and Grogu are back together, especially since the explanation offered by the recap / the scene between Mando and Karga hardly filled in all of the gaps. They sped right through some of those events in favor of the present. We understand that in part, but why put so much of The Mandalorian’s story in a somewhat separate show to begin with?

While it remains to be seen if The Book of Boba Fett remains a reference point at all during season 3, it does still feel like an unforced error on the part of Disney+ to tell so much of Mando’s story over there. Why didn’t they just have that be a part of season 3 in the first place?

The reaction of viewers in the coming days will be the most interesting thing to gauge in regards to this. We don’t think that anyone is mad that the show has the same focus it had for most of the first two seasons, but the real lack of context for fans of The Mandalorian only could lead to some serious question marks … and Disney certainly could have done more to educate viewers that watching The Book of Boba Fett is essential to understanding fully what is going on here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

