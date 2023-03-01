Andor season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for March

As we prepare to dive into the month of March (and the premiere of The Mandalorian), why not have a conversation about Andor season 2?

There is no denying that from start to finish, there is a ton to love about this show. Take, for starters, that this is the biggest critical hit that Disney+ has within the Star Wars universe. While the prequel to Rogue One may not be the same commercial success as some of the other series, it does have a dedicated audience. Not only that, but there is a specific plan laid out for the future here — the next 12 episodes will map out a handful of years in Cassian Andor’s life and with that, set the stage fully for the aforementioned film.

We’d love to be able to give you some more details all about season 2 and updates that are coming this month, we have to be realistic. Even though Diego Luna and the rest of the cast are months into production of new episodes, that doesn’t mean that anyone is rushing to hand over more insight here. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if there is more major news shared over the next few months in general.

Remember here that based on past comments, we’re most likely not getting Andor season 2 until summer / fall 2024. Filming for this show is still several months from being done, and even after that there is an extensive amount of post-production. Because this show does do so many more episodes at once than The Mandalorian, that does make the work after the fact all the more extensive.

At the moment, though, we can at least say this: It’s easy to be psyched for where things are going, and we hope by at least next spring, an exact premiere date comes out.

