Chicago PD season 10 episode 16 return date hopes on NBC

Following the big finale tonight on NBC, are you excited to learn the Chicago PD season 10 episode 16 return date? We know that for us personally, we’d love to get the police drama back as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, the reality here remains that we’re going to be waiting for at least a good while longer. There is no new episode next week, and nor is there one currently slated for March 15, either. The earliest that you could expect One Chicago back is on Wednesday, March 22, and in general, this is a hiatus we tend to get most years around this time. NBC wants to load up on episodes during the all-important February sweeps period, but there are inevitable consequences that come along with this.

Because we are still weeks away from the next new episode airing, there isn’t all that much in the way of information out there as of yet. So what can you expect to see from start to finish here? Think in terms of more heightened drama and character-specific stories; in other words, exactly what we’ve had a chance to see for most of the series. We especially are hoping for a continued recovery for Kim Burgess, who is now realizing the full extent of her post-traumatic stress. The signs have been there for a while, and she needs to enter treatment now with the understanding that things are not going to be easy and more than likely, there will be some more struggles ahead.

As for the long-term future of Chicago PD and the other shows that fall within this umbrella, we tend to think the finales are currently set to air when we get around to May. there are no renewals for other seasons as of this writing, but we remain hopeful. How could we not?

No matter what happens through at least the rest of this season, let’s hope the story is as captivating and dramatic as we’ve had a chance to see so far.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 10 episode 16?

