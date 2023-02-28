Following tonight’s new episode, are you hoping to get a Will Trent season 1 episode 9 return date over at ABC, or set the stage for the future?

Obviously, the first thing that we really have to do here is get the bad news out of the way, and that’s pretty clear at this point: There is no new episode coming on the network next week. It goes without saying that we want to see more of the show but at the same time, we’ve gotta be patient. Remember that there is a long time between now and the formal end of the TV season in May and within that time, you have to hope that more and more people have a chance to get on board the show!

Obviously, the future for any show can be pretty complicated … but that is especially the case for one that airs on network TV in 2023, where there are so many different things that are considered in renewal / cancellation decisions. We can’t sit here and say with confidence that there is going to be another season at ABC down the road, even if we’d love to see some magic happen. The most important thing, at least for now, is that people who watch live continue to do so. If the show can retain the audience it has during the break, that will be a reasonable feather in its cap.

We absolutely wish that there were a few more details to share about the next new episode at the time of this writing but, unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little while longer for that. Sure, if you have had a chance to catch the past several episodes, you at least have a good sense of how the show handles some of its cases at this given point in time.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Will Trent season 1 episode 9 at ABC?

When do you think the show is going to be back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







