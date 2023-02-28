The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 18 return date over at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, why wouldn’t you want a season 1 episode 18 return date for The Rookie: Feds? There is so much to be excited about right now!

Unfortunately, this is where we do come sharing a little bit of bad news: We are not going to be seeing the Niecy Nash-Betts show back in seven days. We could actually be set up for a little bit of a break here, albeit for a relatively understandable reason.

The important thing to remember entering a potential break here is just that all things considered, we’re lucky that we’ve been able to see as many stories as we have so far. Just think about it — how many other shows out there have already aired 17 episodes since the start of the fall? Very few. It was inevitable because of this that a break would be coming, since this will give the cast, crew, and post-production team ample time to prepare what is next.

Of course, when the spin-off does return we tend to imagine that there’s going to be more of the same balance that we had a chance to see through all of season 1 so far. Sure, there’s going to be a lot of action and drama, but also chances to get to know all of the individual characters a little bit better. We tend to think that all of this is pretty important as we continue to build towards the next big chapter of the story.

Also, can we get some sort of announcement of a season 2 in the near future? Nothing is confirmed at the moment, but we’re reasonably optimistic that something else could be revealed within the next couple of months. Feds may not be killing it in the live ratings, but it is pulling good numbers after the fact thanks to DVR and streaming.

What are you the most interested in seeing as we prepare for The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 18 over on ABC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

