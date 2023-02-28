9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Tommy Dearest’

As we prepare to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 7 on Fox next week, do you want to get more news about the future? Well, let’s just say there is a lot to be excited about!

First and foremost, let’s start off here with the title of “Tommy Dearest.” What in the world does that mean? Well, we are gearing up for an installment that could bring its fair share of drama to the table, and we’re certainly curious to see what that could look like. Also, the title itself certainly makes us feel as though Gina Torres is going to have an important role to play from start to finish. We know that she is getting closer to Trevor, but are there still some causes for concern here?

For a few more details right now, just go ahead and check out the full season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

Capt. Strand and the 126 help a husband whose wife “dies” when she is not upside down. Grace takes a call from a pizza delivery driver who is in for the shock of his life. Tommy is worried Trevor’s young daughter is a bad seed as she attempts to break them up. Paul is hesitant to go on a date with Asha, who knows him prior to his transition in the all-new “Tommy Dearest” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, March 7 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-407) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Given that a good bit of the start of this season was focused around Owen and his undercover mission (among other things), we don’t mind that we’re seeing the focus shift a little bit to someone else. The more important thing, at least at the moment, is that we continue to see a wide array of different perspectives and stories from start to finish. If that happens, we are going to be happy.

