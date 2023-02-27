Survivor 44 spoilers: Jeff Probst teases romance ahead

As you prepare yourselves for the Survivor 44 premiere on CBS in two days, why not take a moment and discuss romance?

We recognize that this is not the sort of show that you often think about when it comes to matters of the heart, and it’s true that they don’t get a lot of people who couple up compared to Big Brother and some other reality shows. We tend to think a lot of that has to do with 1) the conditions, 2) the sweat, and 3) the smell. Sure, there are still success stories, with Rob and Amber being the most famous one. There have also been romances between contestants that have flourished in a big way after a given season.

In a new interview with TV Insider, though, Jeff Probst confirms that there is a more on-screen relationship that takes place this season, and that feels like something to keep your eye on heading into things:

“Survivor 44 has a showmance, our first showmance in a very long time. I won’t say anything other than if it lasted, it would make me very happy.”

A romantic duo does raise some interesting variables into the game, mostly in that depending on their connection, they could be an instant duo that will never target each other. That makes them an enormous threat, but also could give them a lot of power depending on how well they hide it from the group. (That does feel difficult.) It feels really hard to repeat a final two like what Rob and Amber had, but we do think production would love that. After all, it’s a specific story arc that they could tell!

(Of course, after the fact The Amazing Race would probably be quick to jump on whoever this couple is, provided of course that they are still together.)

What are you the most excited to see right now when it comes to Survivor 44?

