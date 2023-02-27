Ted Lasso season 3: Is Sam Obisanya captain?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Ted Lasso season 3 premiere on Apple TV+ come March 15, of course there’s a lot to wonder about!

For the time being, though, we want to hone in on one thing in particular from the recently-unveiled season 3 trailer: Sam Obisanya sporting a captain armband. It was a short little moment that was easy to miss, but it was there and it does raise a big question: Why?

Given that Issac was officially named captain close to the end of season 1, him sporting this raises a question of what happened. The Isaac character is in the season — heck, he’s even wearing the armband in the key art above! It is possible that he gets injured, or that Sam just steps up to be a leader at a specific time that the team needs it. Given that Sam is such a young guy, taking on this role is somewhat of a surprise.

Then again, we do also know that Sam has shown some significant leadership qualities in a short period of time. Take, for example, leading the protest against Dubai Air and taking a stand, noting that there would be some consequences that came along with it. He’s a gifted player on the field, and this would represent tremendous growth from the shy, quiet guy in season 1 who was still working to find a way to fit in with the rest of the bunch.

Obviously, the producers and Apple TV+ wanted us to speculate about this little moment in the trailer, and it does lead us to wonder this: What other surprises do they have in store? They may very well have a few others that are not even mentioned in the trailer at all…

What do you think about the possibility of Sam being captain moving into Ted Lasso season 3?

