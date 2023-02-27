NCIS season 20: Sean Murray on season 21, long-term future

Given that the 450th episode of NCIS is going to be airing on CBS in a matter of hours, why not hear a little more from Sean Murray?

When you think about the current cast of the hit show, there is one thing that you have to think about: Sean Murray is one of the few consistent OGs left. While David McCallum shows up occasionally as Ducky, he and Brian Dietzen are the only two full-time cast members who were around in the first season in some capacity.

We know already that there is a season 21 coming to CBS down the road, but what about beyond that? Is this something that Murray thinks a lot about? Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what the actor had to say:

When the show eventually ends, I’ll want to do something very different, a different type of show and a very different type of character.

I don’t want to jinx anything, and knock on wood, but things have been going well for the show and on the show, and we’ve just been having fun doing it. That carpet can always get yanked out from underneath you and you’re out there looking for a job, but I’m so happy where I’m at. My head is just in what we’re doing right now.

While there have been a lot of actors who have come and gone from this show over the years, NCIS is one that still seems to be a happy spot for Sean. He got a chance to work with his daughter last season, and who knows what sort of fun things await the McGee character in the weeks and months ahead?

Related – Be sure to get some further information when it comes to season 20 episode 16 right now

How many more seasons do you think we’re going to see for NCIS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







