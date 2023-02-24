NCIS season 20 episode 16 spoilers: More on Knight’s father

We know that we will be waiting until Monday, March 13 in order to see NCIS season 20 episode 16 arrive on CBS. With that being said, there is a lot to prepare for!

This is a story titled “Butterfly Effect” and from start to finish, you’re going to have a chance to learn more about Agent Jessica Knight. Unfortunately, not all of it will come in the happiest possible way as we learn some bad news about her father. We’ve only gotten a small spattering of details about her family for most of her run on the show, but that could be changing here. We just hope that he is okay when the dust settles.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 16 synopsis with other updates on what’s ahead:

“Butterfly Effect” – The NCIS team jumps into motion to investigate who is responsible for a potential bio terror attack at a strip mall parking garage. Also, Knight’s father deals with a health scare while in Japan, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Our hope, beyond that Jessica’s father is okay, is that there is going to be a chance in here to learn a little bit more about her and Jimmy’s relationship through this. We know that she has been there for him during some difficult times, and we certainly hope that he will be able to do the same here.

As for the case, we just hope that there’s more going on here than first meets the eye. When you look at the finer details here on the surface, it feels easy to just say this is similar to a lot of other NCIS cases that we have had a chance to see over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

