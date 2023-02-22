NCIS season 20 spoilers: When could Mark Harmon return?

We know that the idea of Mark Harmon returning to NCIS at some point will be a big question for years to come. Almost everyone wants for it to happen, and the potential here is amplified by the actor still being involved behind the scenes as an executive producer. He still visits the set, and there is a relationship between him and the other cast and crew members.

It goes without saying that the producers are well-aware that people want to see Gibbs again, and there is a good chance that it could happen! With that being said, this does not seem like it is something that anyone is altogether eager to rush into existence.

Speaking in a new interview right now with TV Insider, showrunner Steven D. Binder had the following to say on wanting to wait for the right moment to throw Harmon back into this world:

I don’t see how we don’t see him one more time at some point. Gibbs has, in my mind, advanced to a higher plane of existence for now—I don’t want to place him in an apartment in Anchorage or anywhere. We left him smiling on a river happy, and that’s the image I want people to have until we’re really ready to blow that out of the water or truly embrace it in some way.

We will say that Gibbs’ final scene with McGee is one of the strongest moments the show has produced over the past few years, and we understand the resistance to wash that away by having him come back too soon. We tend to think that Harmon’s return would work best for a short arc at some point or some major milestone — but even if that happens, that hope for happiness for him remains important. After all, this is a guy who has suffered so much over the years.

In the end, we’d consider it a surprise if we do see Mark again during season 20 — but never say never, right?

