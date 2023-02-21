NCIS season 21 renewal official! NCIS: Hawaii season 3 confirmed

For everyone out there hoping to see an NCIS season 21 over at CBS, there’s some news today that is WELL worth celebrating!

Today, the network officially confirmed that you are going to see the long-running crime procedural back for another batch of episodes. Officially, that brings it another step closer to a 500th episode, which could be coming at some point in the spring. Meanwhile, NCIS: Hawaii was renewed for a season 3, and there will be more seasons coming for Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails, Lingo, 60 Minutes, and 48 Hours. None of these renewals are altogether surprising, especially since the shows all have performed well and have a dedicated audience.

In a statement confirming these renewals further, here is what CBS Entertainment boss Amy Reisenbach had to say:

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming … It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

For some of these scripted shows, whether it be NCIS or its spin-off, it feels like a foregone conclusion that you will see them back in either late September or early October. The network has a model that they probably don’t want to mess with, and that also includes them bringing back shows like 60 Minutes in the same timeslot that it’s been at for decades.

Now, we’ll just have to see where the remaining seasons go for some of these shows.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

