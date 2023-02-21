NCIS season 20 episode 15 promo: A look at ‘Unusual Suspects’

Next week on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS season 20 episode 15 arrive — so why not get a larger look at it now?

Last night, the network shared a first-look promo for what’s coming during “Unusual Suspects,” and it certainly seems like there are some super-strange happenings coming up from start to finish. It’s one thing for the team to be roped into a super-intense case. It’s another altogether to have to be a case where someone writes “LIAR” in blood at the scene of an incident.

What’s a little strange about this promo overall (watch here) is actually what it doesn’t include: Any real mention that this is the 450th installment of the show. Given that we are gearing up for a huge milestone for the entire cast and crew, they not hype that up further? We think it comes down to how CBS perceives these big events. If this was the 500th episode, for example, we tend to think that we’d see a huge spectacle all around it. The 100 markers are the ones that they seem to make the biggest deal about. For the record, the 500th episode would be close to the end of season 22, at least provided that the next few seasons all have 22 episodes. It’s a subject to think more about down the road.

(If nothing else, we’re pretty confident that we’ll get news on a season 21 in the coming months.)

It also wasn’t mentioned in the promo, but this installment is also going to feature Parker’s father, who will help to some degree with the case. Consider that another thing to look forward to right now! There could be some other surprises, but of course (hence the word surprises) this is not something that the network will be altogether inclined to give away in advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

