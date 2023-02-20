NCIS season 20 spoilers: Star on possible Mark Harmon return

It goes without saying, but there are a lot to be excited about when it comes to NCIS season 20 down the road, including a big milestone! The 450th episode is one week away and throughout that hour, we anticipate some nostalgia and a lot of fun moments.

So is there a chance that a former cast member could return? In theory yes, but we wouldn’t your hopes up — unless, of course, someone shot a super-secret cameo like they did with Cote de Pablo years back.

What we can at least say is that cast member Brian Dietzen would love to write for Cote, Mark Harmon, or any other former cast member. Just look at what he had to say to TV Insider:

“I love so many of these characters. Obviously Gibbs [Mark Harmon], obviously Tony [Michael Weatherly], Ziva [Cote de Pablo], and Abby [Pauley Perrette]. All of these voices are just iconic … So if any one of these were to come back, I would be ecstatic to write for any of them.”

Dietzen notes that it is unlikely that every cast member would return at once, but he likes to think that the agents are still in contact with some of their old friends:

“I like to think that they definitely do keep up and we’ve spread a few little breadcrumbs here and there to say that we do talk with Tony or we do have heard from Abby or I’m still referencing Abby’s Lab for Dummies book even though she’s not with our crew anymore.”

We do hope that we see at least some of these characters again before NCIS comes to a close. Harmon does still visit the set and is an executive producer; meanwhile, Weatherly has hinted at a possible return in the past.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

