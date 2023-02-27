The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Charity, Zach get another chance

We will admit that entering The Bachelor episode 6 on ABC tonight, one of the things we were most worried about was that Charity would be deprived of her time with Zach Shallcross.

After all, think about it like this: Just this past week in London, she missed out on a genuine one-on-one date after he recorded a positive test. If the show had just skipped over here at this point, it would have been cruelty of the highest degree. We are glad that they are not doing that, though it does seem as though there is some other nonsense that she is going to be dealing with.

You see, what often happens before a one-on-one date is the lead stops by and picks up the woman from all of the other contestants — and on this occasion, one of them in Kat is going to take him for a moment to “chat” and/or build their connection. You can see more of this in a sneak peek over here.

Technically, there’s no specific rule against this since on a show like this, you want to do everything you can to get some alone time. Yet, we understand being super-annoyed if you’re one of the other women. Charity thought that this was going to be her day, and now Kat’s taking a few minutes out of it! Also, some other people raise an eyebrow over the hyper-competitive nature of it. A lot of people have had one-on-one dates already, but Charity hasn’t. (The funny thing is that Greer’s head is probably exploding at this point, since this is yet another instance of her not getting a date even though she so desperately and understandably wants one at this point.)

By the end of this episode, Zach will have to make another series of cuts in Estonia. We’re closing in on hometown dates, but we’re not entirely there just yet. Odds are, we’ll have a chance to get a little more drama first.

