The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Who does Zach Shallcross pick?

As we move towards The Bachelor episode 6 on ABC next week, we certainly hope that things get better for Zach Shallcross.

After all, tonight’s episode was pretty brutal in between Zach getting the positive test and then us have to see the weirdest virtual rose ceremony of all time. This is going to be one of those things that feels like a weird fever dream in a few years, though we do give the show props for taking things seriously and not trying to get anyone else sick.

Moving forward, we are at least happy to say that Zach is going to be back around the women, and we don’t think that anyone else is going to be dumped via video-chat. The preview that we saw moving forward was technically about more than just next week; rather, it was for the rest of the season. There are a lot of individual dates and people falling in love — not that this is all that much of a surprise at the moment.

So what will some of the drama be moving forward? For starters, a lot of tears. There is a lot of jealousy that is starting to pop up amongst the woman, and there is even a confrontation over someone not getting a one-on-one at a certain point in the season.

One thing feels clear

Zach does have a final rose recipient in mind! We know that there have been some seasons in the past where we’ve had a super-chaotic ending, but it really doesn’t feel like that is going to be the case here. It does feel like Kaity is the most likely person, especially after tonight — it’s going to take a lot the rest of the season to make us think anything different.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

