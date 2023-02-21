The Bachelor episode 5: Are Zach and Kaity engaged?

Even though The Bachelor technically still has many more weeks to go, is this almost a lock for Zach Shallcross and Kaity?

We’ve heard Zach himself say that this is one of the most emotional seasons that we’ve had, and we certainly got a sense of that over time. We also got a great sense of how certain women handle adversity and/or things happening in some unexpected way.

Let’s take the issue first of Greer getting so upset that Zach went with Gabi on a date involving tea … which she thought was TOTALLY her thing. Then, there was the issue of Zach getting sick, which later turned into him registering a positive test. Many of the women reacted in a way where they were mostly disappointed that the plans for the date / the evening were canceled.

Then, there was Kaity, who put her energy into going to see Zach and having a conversation through a door with him to make sure he was okay. We, of course, have to sit here and remember that this show is heavy-produced, and it is possible there were other women who visited him and we just didn’t see it. It’s also possible that some people reacted differently than what we saw. Yet, the show gave us a picture tonight of Kaity as the one most concerned over Zach’s well-being and was willing to go the extra mile to make sure that he didn’t feel alone. It wasn’t just about romance; it was about genuine care.

It’s a moment like this that makes us think that Kaity is far and away the frontrunner now. We can’t confirm that they are engaged, but it is hard to sit here and think anything other than that she makes it incredible far in this season.

Following what you saw on tonight’s new episode of The Bachelor, do you think that Zach and Kaity will end up together?

Are you rooting for the two of them? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







